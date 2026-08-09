Josh Bell And Twins Play Brewers On Aug. 9

Bell is hitting for a .253 BA, .314 OBP and .424 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 57 runs. In 455 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 68 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski (11-5 with a 1.63 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.