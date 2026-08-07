Josh Bell And Twins Face Brewers On Aug. 7

Bell is hitting for a .246 BA, .307 OBP and .413 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 55 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 65 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

The Brewers will send Shane Drohan (6-4) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 88 2/3 innings pitched.

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