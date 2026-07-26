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Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins

Josh Bell

Minnesota Twins • #56 1B

Josh Bell And Twins Play Athletics On July 26

Josh Bell and his Minnesota Twins will face the Athletics at Target Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Bell has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Bell is hitting for a .243 BA, .303 OBP and .413 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 51 runs. In 413 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 62 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

The Athletics will send Jeffrey Springs (3-9) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.96 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Bell

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