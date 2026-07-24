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Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins

Josh Bell

Minnesota Twins • #56 1B

Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Athletics On July 24

Josh Bell and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Athletics at Target Field, on Friday, July 24 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Bell has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bell is hitting for a .247 BA, .304 OBP and .419 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 50 runs. In 405 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 62 runs (17th in MLB). He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Guardians.

Jacob Lopez gets the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 6.64 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Bell

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