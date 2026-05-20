Josh Bell And Twins Face Astros On May 20

Bell is hitting for a .235 BA, .296 OBP and .371 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 23 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his last game, he had three hits (going 3 for 4 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows gets the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.72 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.

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