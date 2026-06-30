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Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins

Josh Bell

Minnesota Twins • #56 1B

Josh Bell And Twins Play Astros On June 30

Josh Bell and his Minnesota Twins will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, June 30 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Bell has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bell is hitting for a .243 BA, .300 OBP and .403 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 42 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 53 runs (15th in MLB). In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Mike Burrows makes the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.48 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Bell

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