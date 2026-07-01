Josh Bell And Twins Take On Astros On July 1

Bell is hitting for a .243 BA, .299 OBP and .405 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 42 runs. In 331 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 54 runs (15th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Tatsuya Imai (5-3 with a 5.36 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season.

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