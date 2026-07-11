FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins

Josh Bell

Minnesota Twins • #56 1B

Josh Bell And Twins Face Angels On July 11

Josh Bell and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Target Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Bell has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Bell is hitting for a .250 BA, .308 OBP and .432 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 48 runs. In 367 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 60 runs (17th in MLB). In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with two doubles) against the Angels.

Ryan Johnson (1-4 with a 6.99 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Bell

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News