Josh Bell And Twins Face Angels On July 11

Bell is hitting for a .250 BA, .308 OBP and .432 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 48 runs. In 367 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 60 runs (17th in MLB). In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with two doubles) against the Angels.

Ryan Johnson (1-4 with a 6.99 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season.

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