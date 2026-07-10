Josh Bell And Twins Play Angels On July 10

Bell is hitting for a .247 BA, .306 OBP and .425 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 47 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 60 runs (16th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

The Angels are sending Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with an 8.06 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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