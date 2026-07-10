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Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins

Josh Bell

Minnesota Twins • #56 1B

Josh Bell And Twins Play Angels On July 10

Josh Bell and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Target Field, on Friday, July 10 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Bell has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bell is hitting for a .247 BA, .306 OBP and .425 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 47 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 60 runs (16th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

The Angels are sending Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with an 8.06 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Bell

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