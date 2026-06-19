Jose Tena And Nationals Face Rays On June 19

Tena is hitting for a .220 BA, .275 OBP and .356 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .631 and he has scored 18 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

The Rays are sending Griffin Jax (1-5) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.68 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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