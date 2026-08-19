Jose Tena And Nationals Take On Rangers On Aug. 19
Jose Tena and his Washington Nationals will take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Tena has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Tena is hitting for a .235 BA, .311 OBP and .387 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 29 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rangers.
Kumar Rocker gets the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.50 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.