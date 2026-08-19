Jose Tena And Nationals Take On Rangers On Aug. 19

Tena is hitting for a .235 BA, .311 OBP and .387 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 29 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker gets the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.50 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.

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