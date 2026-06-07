Jose Tena And Nationals Take On Diamondbacks On June 7

Tena is hitting for a .218 BA, .273 OBP and .370 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .643 and he has scored 18 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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