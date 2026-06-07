FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jose Tena
Washington Nationals

Jose Tena

Washington Nationals • #8 SS

Jose Tena And Nationals Take On Diamondbacks On June 7

Jose Tena and his Washington Nationals will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, June 7 at 3:15 p.m. ET. Tena has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Tena is hitting for a .218 BA, .273 OBP and .370 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .643 and he has scored 18 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Tena

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News