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Jose Tena
Washington Nationals

Jose Tena

Washington Nationals • #8 SS

Jose Tena And Nationals Face Blue Jays On July 27

Jose Tena and the Washington Nationals will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Nationals Park, on Monday, July 27 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Tena has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Tena is hitting for a .246 BA, .310 OBP and .404 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 26 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Scherzer (1-4 with a 10.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Tena

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