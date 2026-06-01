Jose Siri And Angels Play Rockies On June 1

Siri is hitting for a .333 BA, .368 OBP and .611 SLG with a 36.8% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .980 and he has scored five runs. In 19 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Rays.

Kyle Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 1-6 with an 8.08 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.