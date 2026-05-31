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Jose Siri
Los Angeles Angels

Jose Siri

Los Angeles Angels • #28 CF

Jose Siri And Angels Face Rays On May 31

Jose Siri and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Siri has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Siri is hitting for a .313 BA, .353 OBP and .625 SLG with a 35.3% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .978 and he has scored four runs. In 17 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan (5-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Siri

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