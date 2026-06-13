Jose Siri And Angels Face Rays On June 13

Siri is hitting for a .326 BA, .370 OBP and .535 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .904 and he has scored 10 runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Rays.

Griffin Jax (1-4) takes the mound for the Rays in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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