Jose Siri And Angels Face Rays On June 12

Siri is hitting for a .325 BA, .372 OBP and .550 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .922 and he has scored 10 runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Shane McClanahan (6-3 with a 2.85 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season.

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