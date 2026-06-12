Jose Siri And Angels Face Rays On June 12
Jose Siri and his Los Angeles Angels will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium, on Friday, June 12 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Siri has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Siri is hitting for a .325 BA, .372 OBP and .550 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .922 and he has scored 10 runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Shane McClanahan (6-3 with a 2.85 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.