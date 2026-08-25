Jose Siri And Angels Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 25

Siri is hitting for a .253 BA, .310 OBP and .442 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 24 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 27th of the season. He is 12-7 with a 3.72 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched.

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