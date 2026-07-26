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Jose Siri
Los Angeles Angels

Jose Siri

Los Angeles Angels • #28 CF

Jose Siri And Angels Take On Giants On July 26

Jose Siri and the Los Angeles Angels will face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Siri has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Siri is hitting for a .281 BA, .340 OBP and .490 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 19 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Carson Whisenhunt starts for the first time this season for the Giants.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Siri

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