Jose Siri And Angels Take On Giants On July 26

Siri is hitting for a .281 BA, .340 OBP and .490 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 19 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Carson Whisenhunt starts for the first time this season for the Giants.

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