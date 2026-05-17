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Jose Siri
Los Angeles Angels

Jose Siri

Los Angeles Angels • #19 CF

Jose Siri And Angels Play Dodgers On May 16

Jose Siri and his Los Angeles Angels will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, May 16 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Siri has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Siri had a .063 BA, .167 OBP and .125 SLG with a 47.2% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .292 and he scored five runs. In 36 plate appearances, he hit no home runs and drove in one runs. Siri recorded one steal on one attempt.

Justin Wrobleski gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.42 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Siri

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