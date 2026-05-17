Jose Siri And Angels Play Dodgers On May 16

Siri had a .063 BA, .167 OBP and .125 SLG with a 47.2% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .292 and he scored five runs. In 36 plate appearances, he hit no home runs and drove in one runs. Siri recorded one steal on one attempt.

Justin Wrobleski gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.42 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.