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Jose Siri
Los Angeles Angels

Jose Siri

Los Angeles Angels • #28 CF

Jose Siri And Angels Square Off Against Athletics On June 20

Jose Siri and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, June 20 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Siri has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Siri is hitting for a .286 BA, .355 OBP and .554 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .908 and he has scored 12 runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn gets the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.91 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Siri

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