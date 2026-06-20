Jose Siri And Angels Square Off Against Athletics On June 20

Siri is hitting for a .286 BA, .355 OBP and .554 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .908 and he has scored 12 runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn gets the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.91 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.

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