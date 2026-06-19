Jose Siri And Angels Take On Athletics On June 19
Jose Siri and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, June 19 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Siri has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Siri is hitting for a .288 BA, .362 OBP and .519 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .881 and he has scored 11 runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Athletics.
Jeffrey Springs (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.13 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.