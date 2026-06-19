Jose Siri And Angels Take On Athletics On June 19

Siri is hitting for a .288 BA, .362 OBP and .519 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .881 and he has scored 11 runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.13 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

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