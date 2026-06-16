Jose Altuve And Astros Play Tigers On June 16

Altuve is hitting for a .238 BA, .318 OBP and .399 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 32 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.40 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.

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