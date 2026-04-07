Jose Altuve And Astros Take On Rockies On April 7

Altuve is hitting for a .378 BA, .531 OBP and .649 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 24.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.179, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 12 runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Altuve has recorded one steal on two attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.

The Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.

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