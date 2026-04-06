Jose Altuve And Astros Square Off Against Rockies On April 6

Altuve is hitting for a .344 BA, .523 OBP and .594 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 27.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.116, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 10 runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Altuve has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Athletics.

The Rockies will look to Ryan Feltner (0-0) in his second start of the season.

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