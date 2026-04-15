Jose Altuve And Astros Face Rockies On April 15

Altuve is hitting for a .288 BA, .405 OBP and .455 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 13 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Altuve has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Rockies.

Jose Quintana (0-0) starts for the Rockies, his second this season.

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