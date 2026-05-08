Jose Altuve And Astros Square Off Against Reds On May 8
Jose Altuve and his Houston Astros will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, May 8 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Altuve has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Altuve is hitting for a .241 BA, .327 OBP and .376 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 22 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.
Nick Lodolo will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.