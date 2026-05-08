Jose Altuve And Astros Square Off Against Reds On May 8

Altuve is hitting for a .241 BA, .327 OBP and .376 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 22 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Nick Lodolo will make his first start of the season for the Reds.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.