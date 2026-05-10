Jose Altuve And Astros Square Off Against Reds On May 10
Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Altuve has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Altuve is hitting for a .243 BA, .329 OBP and .379 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 24 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.13 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.