Jose Altuve And Astros Square Off Against Reds On May 10

Altuve is hitting for a .243 BA, .329 OBP and .379 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 24 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.13 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.

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