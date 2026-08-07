Jose Altuve And Astros Square Off Against Padres On Aug. 7

Altuve is hitting for a .244 BA, .305 OBP and .398 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 54 runs. In 391 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Robbie Ray gets the start for the Padres, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.