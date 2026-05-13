Jose Altuve And Astros Face Mariners On May 13

Altuve is hitting for a .257 BA, .339 OBP and .382 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 26 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller will take the mound to start for the Mariners, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.