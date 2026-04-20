Jose Altuve And Astros Face Guardians On April 20

Altuve is hitting for a .298 BA, .404 OBP and .476 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .880 and he has scored 17 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3 for 5 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Slade Cecconi (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.03 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

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