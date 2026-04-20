Jose Altuve And Astros Face Guardians On April 20
Jose Altuve and his Houston Astros will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Monday, April 20 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Altuve has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Altuve is hitting for a .298 BA, .404 OBP and .476 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .880 and he has scored 17 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3 for 5 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Slade Cecconi (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.03 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.