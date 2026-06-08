Jose Altuve And Astros Play Angels On June 8

Altuve is hitting for a .247 BA, .328 OBP and .394 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 29 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his fifth start of the season. He has a 9.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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