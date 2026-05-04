José Soriano And Angels Square Off Against White Sox On May 4

Soriano is 5-1 with a 0.84 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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