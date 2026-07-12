José Soriano And Angels Square Off Against Twins On July 12
Jose Soriano will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Soriano has +124 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Soriano is 8-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.