José Soriano And Angels Square Off Against Twins On July 12

Soriano is 8-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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