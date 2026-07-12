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Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels

Jose Soriano

Los Angeles Angels • #59 SP

José Soriano And Angels Square Off Against Twins On July 12

Jose Soriano will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Soriano has +124 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Soriano is 8-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Soriano

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