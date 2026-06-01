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Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels

Jose Soriano

Los Angeles Angels • #59 SP

José Soriano And Angels Square Off Against Rockies On June 1

Jose Soriano will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Colorado Rockies at Angel Stadium, on Monday, June 1 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soriano has -142 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Soriano is 6-4 with a 2.65 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Soriano

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