José Soriano And Angels Square Off Against Rockies On June 1

Soriano is 6-4 with a 2.65 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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