José Soriano And Angels Face Reds On April 12

Soriano is 3-0 with a 0.45 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed eight innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Reds are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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