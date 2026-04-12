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Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels

Jose Soriano

Los Angeles Angels • #59 SP

José Soriano And Angels Face Reds On April 12

Jose Soriano will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Soriano has +106 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Soriano is 3-0 with a 0.45 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed eight innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Reds are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Soriano

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