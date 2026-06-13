José Soriano And Angels Square Off Against Rays On June 13
Jose Soriano will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, June 13 at 10:07 p.m. ET. Soriano has -106 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Soriano is 7-4 with a 2.96 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.