José Soriano And Angels Square Off Against Rays On June 13

Soriano is 7-4 with a 2.96 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.