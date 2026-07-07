José Soriano And Angels Square Off Against Rangers On July 7

Soriano is 8-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.