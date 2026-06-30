José Soriano And Angels Square Off Against Mariners On June 30

Soriano is 8-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed three innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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