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Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels

Jose Soriano

Los Angeles Angels • #59 SP

José Soriano And Angels Play Giants On July 26

Jose Soriano will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Soriano has -150 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Soriano is 8-6 with a 3.51 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Soriano

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