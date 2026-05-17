José Soriano And Angels Take On Dodgers On May 17
Jose Soriano will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, May 17 at 4:07 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Soriano is 6-3 with a 2.41 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering six earned runs while giving up only one hit.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.