José Soriano And Angels Take On Dodgers On May 17

Soriano is 6-3 with a 2.41 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering six earned runs while giving up only one hit.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.