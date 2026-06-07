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Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels

Jose Soriano

Los Angeles Angels • #59 SP

José Soriano And Angels Square Off Against Dodgers On June 7

Jose Soriano will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, June 7 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Soriano has +118 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Soriano is 6-4 with a 2.72 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Soriano

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