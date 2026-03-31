José Soriano And Angels Play Cubs On March 31

Soriano is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Cubs averaged 4.9 runs per game last season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.