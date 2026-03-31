José Soriano And Angels Play Cubs On March 31
Jose Soriano will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Soriano has -108 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Soriano is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Cubs averaged 4.9 runs per game last season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.