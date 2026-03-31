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Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels

Jose Soriano

Los Angeles Angels • #59 SP

José Soriano And Angels Play Cubs On March 31

Jose Soriano will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Soriano has -108 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Soriano is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Cubs averaged 4.9 runs per game last season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Soriano

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