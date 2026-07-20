José Soriano And Angels Face Cardinals On July 20

Soriano is 8-6 with a 3.57 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 12 when he tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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