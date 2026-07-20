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Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels

Jose Soriano

Los Angeles Angels • #59 SP

José Soriano And Angels Face Cardinals On July 20

Jose Soriano will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the St. Louis Cardinals at Angel Stadium, on Monday, July 20 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Soriano has -166 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Soriano is 8-6 with a 3.57 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 12 when he tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Soriano

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