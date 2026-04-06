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Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels

Jose Soriano

Los Angeles Angels • #59 SP

José Soriano And Angels Play Braves On April 6

Jose Soriano will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Atlanta Braves at Angel Stadium, on Monday, April 6 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soriano has -122 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Soriano is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing two hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Soriano

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