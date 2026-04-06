José Soriano And Angels Play Braves On April 6

Soriano is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing two hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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