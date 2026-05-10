José Soriano And Angels Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 10

Soriano is 5-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.