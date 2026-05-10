José Soriano And Angels Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 10
Jose Soriano will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Soriano has +100 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Soriano is 5-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.