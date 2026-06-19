FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels

Jose Soriano

Los Angeles Angels • #59 SP

José Soriano And Angels Take On Athletics On June 19

Jose Soriano will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, June 19 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Soriano has -172 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soriano is 8-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while giving up three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Soriano

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News