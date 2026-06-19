José Soriano And Angels Take On Athletics On June 19

Soriano is 8-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while giving up three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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