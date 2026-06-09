José Ramírez And Guardians Square Off Against Yankees On June 9

Ramirez is hitting for a .238 BA, .343 OBP and .425 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 40 runs. In 298 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Ramirez has recorded 23 steals on 25 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.