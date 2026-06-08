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Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Play Yankees On June 8

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the New York Yankees at Progressive Field, on Monday, June 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .238 BA, .345 OBP and .427 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 39 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Ramirez has recorded 23 steals on 25 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

The Yankees are sending Will Warren (7-1) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.22 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

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