José Ramírez And Guardians Play Yankees On June 8

Ramirez is hitting for a .238 BA, .345 OBP and .427 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 39 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Ramirez has recorded 23 steals on 25 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

The Yankees are sending Will Warren (7-1) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.22 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

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