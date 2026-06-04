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Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Yankees On June 4

Jose Ramirez and his Cleveland Guardians will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, June 4 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .245 BA, .351 OBP and .433 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 36 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. Ramirez has recorded 21 steals on 23 attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Yankees.

Carlos Rodon gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

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