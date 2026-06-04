José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Yankees On June 4

Ramirez is hitting for a .245 BA, .351 OBP and .433 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 36 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. Ramirez has recorded 21 steals on 23 attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Yankees.

Carlos Rodon gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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